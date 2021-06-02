Advertisement

Baez, Rizzo lead surging Cubs past Padres 6-1

Rizzo drove in two runs in the fifth with his first double to snap 1-1 tie and posted a second-straight multihit game after missing the previous six with back tightness.
Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez, left, and Anthony Rizzo celebrate the team's 6-1 win and series...
Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez, left, and Anthony Rizzo celebrate the team's 6-1 win and series sweep of the San Diego Padres following a baseball game Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Javier Báez lined a two-run homer, Anthony Rizzo had two doubles among three hits and the surging Chicago Cubs beat the San Diego Padres 6-1 on for their third straight win and ninth in 10 games. Baez’s shot to the left-field bleachers was his 14th homer and third in three games, and it capped a three-run seventh that allowed Chicago to put it away. Rizzo drove in two runs in the fifth with his first double to snap 1-1 tie and posted a second-straight multihit game after missing the previous six with back tightness.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

