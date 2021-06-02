Advertisement

Abreu grounds out with bases loaded, Indians hold off Chisox

Cleveland Indians' Amed Rosario slides safely into home plate as Chicago White Sox catcher Zack...
Cleveland Indians' Amed Rosario slides safely into home plate as Chicago White Sox catcher Zack Collins in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(Tony Dejak | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CLEVELAND (AP) - AL MVP Jose Abreu grounded out with the bases loaded to blunt a ninth-inning rally against Cleveland closer James Karinchak, giving Shane Bieber and the Indians a 6-5 win over the Chicago White Sox.

Bieber allowed two earned runs in seven innings, striking out seven to beat the AL Central-leading White Sox for the second time this season.

Down 6-3 in the ninth, Chicago scored twice as Zack Collins and Nick Madrigal hit RBI singles off Karinchak.

A walk loaded the bases for Abreu, who grounded out to shortstop.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

6/1/2021 10:30:13 PM (GMT -4:00)

