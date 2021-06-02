Abreu grounds out with bases loaded, Indians hold off Chisox

CLEVELAND (AP) - AL MVP Jose Abreu grounded out with the bases loaded to blunt a ninth-inning rally against Cleveland closer James Karinchak, giving Shane Bieber and the Indians a 6-5 win over the Chicago White Sox.

Bieber allowed two earned runs in seven innings, striking out seven to beat the AL Central-leading White Sox for the second time this season.

Down 6-3 in the ninth, Chicago scored twice as Zack Collins and Nick Madrigal hit RBI singles off Karinchak.

A walk loaded the bases for Abreu, who grounded out to shortstop.

