4 hurt in Toll Road crash

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Turning to new information about a crash on the Indiana Toll Road that left a young child seriously injured.

It happened just before 7 Tuesday night in LaGrange County.

Police say a man lost control of his SUV after falling asleep.

He swerved to miss a construction barrel and then crossed a grass median and entered the opposite lanes of I-80.

That’s where he collided with a car, causing injury to an Illinois man, his wife, and 2-year-old son as they were traveling to Pennsylvania.

Police say the toddler’s injuries are serious.

The man accused of causing the crash suffered minor injuries and is facing OWI charges.

