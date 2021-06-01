Advertisement

Virus rules eased outdoors in Michigan; last call gets later

(WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The new month is bringing a major change in Michigan’s COVID-19 rules.

Masks no longer are required outdoors, and capacity limits are extinguished at outdoor sports events and concerts.

Restaurants and bars can operate indoors at 50% capacity and can stay open past 11 p.m.

There’s no limit on the number of people at one table.

Full capacity returns on July 1.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the changes on May 20 as new coronavirus cases were slowing down and more Michigan residents were getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

There were only 445 new cases reported Saturday. Fresh numbers will be released Tuesday.  

