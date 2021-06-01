Advertisement

St. Joseph County squad car damaged in chase; police looking for suspects

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County police are looking for suspects involved in a chase that left a squad car damaged.

It happened 3:30 Monday morning.

Mishawaka police responded to a burglary in the 5200 block of Grape Road, but the van took off east on Day.

A short time later, county police tried stopping the van on McKinley in Mishawaka.

But the van did not stop and eventually became stuck in a yard.

As police ordered the people out of the van, the driver continued to attempt to get the van unstuck and eventually began to drive in reverse, hitting one of the county police cars.

But that still didn’t stop them, as the van drove off again.

The suspects then pulled off the road along railroad tracks on birch near Avon and ran away.

Police were unable to find the suspects.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the St. Joseph County police.

