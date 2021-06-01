Advertisement

St. Joseph Co. leaf pick-up program adds backup registration form

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County has added a backup form for leaf pick-up registration after the original website experienced outages Tuesday morning.

From the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday:

Due to increased demand the website taking registrations for the leaf pick-up program is experiencing intermittent down periods this morning.

St. Joseph County has put up a reservation form on our website, http://sjcindiana.com. This form can be reached by clicking on the banner on the top of our home page.

Any resident who completes this form will be guaranteed the $99.00 Early Bird rate.

--

Chris Rose, owner of Saint Joe County Recycling, tells 16 News Now their website saw a huge response at 9 a.m. on Tuesday when people tried scoring one of the 3,000 Early Bird spots. Rose says the e-commerce and hosting platforms for their website have safety and security controls, so when hundreds of people try to sign-up in an hour, those controls kick in and can cause delays.

“The fact that the website crashed within 20 minutes of it going on board is simply not acceptable,” said Andy Kostielney, St. Joseph County Commissioner (R-District 1). “It can never happen again. So the company is going to have to find a way to fix that.”

At certain points, St Joe County Recycling was receiving up to 8 subscriptions per minute on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened early Sunday morning on Bakertown Road, south of Chamberlain Road.
South Bend woman dies in Berrien County crash
Can my employer force me to get a vaccine?
Vaccine Tracker: Can your boss require you to get the COVID-19 vaccine?
Memorial Day ceremonies
Memorial Day parades and ceremonies in Michiana
A new treatment is allowing patients to get rid of allergies in just two months.
Medical Moment: Get rid of allergies for good
Police investigating Michigan City weekend shooting

Latest News

Last month, some community activists called for the removal of all police officers from South...
SBCSC to conduct survey on resource officers in schools
Several parts of St. Joe County are soon going to be impacted by road construction projects.
Road construction starts in Mishawaka, impacts several busy roads
People who are paralyzed after a spinal cord injury are at higher risk for other...
Medical Moment: Life-saving treatment for spinal cord injury patients?
34-year-old Cartell Winston of South Bend was arrested on drug related offenses
Man arrested after police find large amounts of drugs
Michigan restaurants and venues can allow more people in, while workplaces no longer need to...
Several Covid-19 restrictions lifted in Michigan on June 1st