St. Joseph Co. leaf pick-up program adds backup registration form

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County has added a backup form for leaf pick-up registration after the original website experienced outages Tuesday morning.

From the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday:

Due to increased demand the website taking registrations for the leaf pick-up program is experiencing intermittent down periods this morning.

St. Joseph County has put up a reservation form on our website, http://sjcindiana.com. This form can be reached by clicking on the banner on the top of our home page.

Any resident who completes this form will be guaranteed the $99.00 Early Bird rate.

Chris Rose, owner of Saint Joe County Recycling, tells 16 News Now their website saw a huge response at 9 a.m. on Tuesday when people tried scoring one of the 3,000 Early Bird spots. Rose says the e-commerce and hosting platforms for their website have safety and security controls, so when hundreds of people try to sign-up in an hour, those controls kick in and can cause delays.

“The fact that the website crashed within 20 minutes of it going on board is simply not acceptable,” said Andy Kostielney, St. Joseph County Commissioner (R-District 1). “It can never happen again. So the company is going to have to find a way to fix that.”

At certain points, St Joe County Recycling was receiving up to 8 subscriptions per minute on Tuesday.

