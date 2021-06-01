St. Clair’s Butcher Shoppe and Delicatessen opens in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new butcher shoppe is open in South Bend.

St. Clair’s Butcher Shoppe and Delicatessen opened today.

It occupies the building off Edison Road that was vacated by Save-A-Lot.

St. Clair’s will smoke its own meats including ribs, pulled pork, and brisket.

The delicatessen will offer a specialty Ruben sandwich that is cured, smoked, and sliced, and takes 18 days to make.

“We’ve been planning for years and over the last 4 months we started construction on this space. I think that what we’ve come up with here is exactly what we’ve designed. You’ve got a trendy meat market and delicatessen that is currently not in the area,” say Robert Kolbe & Hannah St. Clair.

St. Clair’s Butcher Shoppe will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

