Advertisement

St. Clair’s Butcher Shoppe and Delicatessen opens in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new butcher shoppe is open in South Bend.

St. Clair’s Butcher Shoppe and Delicatessen opened today.

It occupies the building off Edison Road that was vacated by Save-A-Lot.

St. Clair’s will smoke its own meats including ribs, pulled pork, and brisket.

The delicatessen will offer a specialty Ruben sandwich that is cured, smoked, and sliced, and takes 18 days to make.

“We’ve been planning for years and over the last 4 months we started construction on this space. I think that what we’ve come up with here is exactly what we’ve designed. You’ve got a trendy meat market and delicatessen that is currently not in the area,” say Robert Kolbe & Hannah St. Clair.

St. Clair’s Butcher Shoppe will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened early Sunday morning on Bakertown Road, south of Chamberlain Road.
South Bend woman dies in Berrien County crash
Can my employer force me to get a vaccine?
Vaccine Tracker: Can your boss require you to get the COVID-19 vaccine?
Memorial Day ceremonies
Memorial Day parades and ceremonies in Michiana
A new treatment is allowing patients to get rid of allergies in just two months.
Medical Moment: Get rid of allergies for good
Police investigating Michigan City weekend shooting

Latest News

Last month, some community activists called for the removal of all police officers from South...
SBCSC to conduct survey on resource officers in schools
Several parts of St. Joe County are soon going to be impacted by road construction projects.
Road construction starts in Mishawaka, impacts several busy roads
People who are paralyzed after a spinal cord injury are at higher risk for other...
Medical Moment: Life-saving treatment for spinal cord injury patients?
34-year-old Cartell Winston of South Bend was arrested on drug related offenses
Man arrested after police find large amounts of drugs
Michigan restaurants and venues can allow more people in, while workplaces no longer need to...
Several Covid-19 restrictions lifted in Michigan on June 1st