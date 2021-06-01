Several Covid-19 restrictions lifted in Michigan on June 1st

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) -Now we look to how Michiana is rising out of the pandemic with looser Covid-19 restrictions in Michigan starting June 1st.

Michigan restaurants and venues can allow more people in, while workplaces no longer need to require vaccinated employees to wear masks.

Restaurants can open up outdoor seating to full capacity and indoor to half capacity starting June 1st.

They also no longer need to enforce social distancing protocols like requiring customers to be seated to eat and drink or limiting seating to six people maximum per table.

Also anyone who is fully vaccinated does not need to wear a mask, but one restaurant owner tells me there’s no official way to tell which customers took the vaccine.

“We don’t check. It’s an honor system. You know whether you’ve been vaccinated or not and if you come in and don’t have a mask on we just assume you are,” said Home Plate Restaurant owner Earl Foster.

Another big change is that outdoor venues no longer have capacity limits and indoor ones can increase capacity to 50%.

That means outdoor concerts and sporting events won’t be limited during their peak season.

“People who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear a face-covering when they’re indoors anywhere. That includes being in a restaurant or a store. They’re able to go maskless if they are fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated individuals are still asked to wear those face coverings although outdoors, everybody can go mask-free now,” said Berrien County Health Department communication manager Gillian Conrad.

Conrad says customers should stay aware of restrictions individual businesses put in place, even though the State of Michigan is loosening theirs.

“Certain establishments might be able to set more strict rules so it’s important to check before you’re heading out,” she said.

Conrad says the mask mandate in Michigan will be completely lifted on July 1st regardless if you’re vaccinated or not.

