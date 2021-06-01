Advertisement

Several Covid-19 restrictions lifted in Michigan on June 1st

By Jack Springgate
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) -Now we look to how Michiana is rising out of the pandemic with looser Covid-19 restrictions in Michigan starting June 1st.

Michigan restaurants and venues can allow more people in, while workplaces no longer need to require vaccinated employees to wear masks.

Restaurants can open up outdoor seating to full capacity and indoor to half capacity starting June 1st.

They also no longer need to enforce social distancing protocols like requiring customers to be seated to eat and drink or limiting seating to six people maximum per table.

Also anyone who is fully vaccinated does not need to wear a mask, but one restaurant owner tells me there’s no official way to tell which customers took the vaccine.

“We don’t check. It’s an honor system. You know whether you’ve been vaccinated or not and if you come in and don’t have a mask on we just assume you are,” said Home Plate Restaurant owner Earl Foster.

Another big change is that outdoor venues no longer have capacity limits and indoor ones can increase capacity to 50%.

That means outdoor concerts and sporting events won’t be limited during their peak season.

“People who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear a face-covering when they’re indoors anywhere. That includes being in a restaurant or a store. They’re able to go maskless if they are fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated individuals are still asked to wear those face coverings although outdoors, everybody can go mask-free now,” said Berrien County Health Department communication manager Gillian Conrad.

Conrad says customers should stay aware of restrictions individual businesses put in place, even though the State of Michigan is loosening theirs.

“Certain establishments might be able to set more strict rules so it’s important to check before you’re heading out,” she said.

Conrad says the mask mandate in Michigan will be completely lifted on July 1st regardless if you’re vaccinated or not.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened early Sunday morning on Bakertown Road, south of Chamberlain Road.
South Bend woman dies in Berrien County crash
Can my employer force me to get a vaccine?
Vaccine Tracker: Can your boss require you to get the COVID-19 vaccine?
Memorial Day ceremonies
Memorial Day parades and ceremonies in Michiana
A new treatment is allowing patients to get rid of allergies in just two months.
Medical Moment: Get rid of allergies for good
Police investigating Michigan City weekend shooting

Latest News

Last month, some community activists called for the removal of all police officers from South...
SBCSC to conduct survey on resource officers in schools
Several parts of St. Joe County are soon going to be impacted by road construction projects.
Road construction starts in Mishawaka, impacts several busy roads
People who are paralyzed after a spinal cord injury are at higher risk for other...
Medical Moment: Life-saving treatment for spinal cord injury patients?
34-year-old Cartell Winston of South Bend was arrested on drug related offenses
Man arrested after police find large amounts of drugs