RV industry poised to break records

Ind. (WNDU) - The forecast has never been brighter for the RV industry.

Wholesale shipments are expected to hit an all-time high by the end of the year at 576,000 units.

That would be 14-percent higher than the current record set in 2017.

The industry updates its ‘economic forecast’ quarterly.

The latest report does warn that supply chain problems could push year end shipments lower.

