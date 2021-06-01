Advertisement

Road construction starts in Mishawaka, impacts several busy roads

By Carly Miller
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Several parts of St. Joe County are soon going to be impacted by road construction projects.

Not only is State Road 23 in South Bend going to be impacted by some major projects, but some of the busiest streets in Mishawaka are going to be seeing a facelift as well.

Road milling and paving projects are underway in parts of Mishawaka as part of the 2021 Community Crossings Project.

Several parts of North Main Street in Mishawaka are being affected like Leyte Avenue to Ardennes Avenue, Edison Road to Day Road, and Indian Ridge Boulevard to Douglas Road.

Several roads that run between Grape Road and North Main Street in Mishawaka are also going to be impacted.

These include West Day Road, West Edison Road, and West Catalpa Drive.

Lane restrictions on these roads will be from 7 in the morning until 7 at night every day with all of the paving expected to be complete by June 18.

