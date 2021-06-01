Advertisement

Road construction begins along S.R. 23, lasts through August

By Carly Miller
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A traffic alert you need to know about, some major road construction is starting soon throughout St. Joe County.

The beginning of June also means the beginning of construction, and different closures along State Road 23 are starting Wednesday. Here is a breakdown.

State Road 23 will be closed from Fellows Street to the south side of Jefferson Boulevard for a road-widening project.

This means the ramps at State Road 23 and Lincolnway and at State Road 23 and Mishawaka will be closed.

Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route using Michigan Street, U.S. 20, and or Bremen Highway.

Also beginning Wednesday is a resurfacing project on parts of State Road 23 between Michigan Street and South Bend Avenue.

There will be alternating lane closures, with one lane open in each direction through the project.

You will not be able to turn left onto Main Street if you’re going northeast on State Road 23, and Jefferson Boulevard headed north to South Bend Avenue will be impacted.

South Bend police says it is important for drivers to stay alert during these different projects.

“The paving project that is going to happen north of here, I’m told one lane will be open through that, but that lane closure will shift as they pave the lanes. So the lane that’s closed today may be different than what’s closed tomorrow so just be aware and be cautious,” SBPD Traffic and Special Events Sgt. Brad Rohrscheib said.

These projects will be ongoing through late August.

