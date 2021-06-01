Advertisement

Ramírez homers, Indians beat Chisox to split 2nd DH in row

Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase, right, is congratulated by catcher Austin...
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase, right, is congratulated by catcher Austin Hedges after the Indians defeated the Chicago White Sox 3-1 in the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(Tony Dejak | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
CLEVELAND (AP) - José Ramírez’s two-run homer and a solid start by reliever Cal Quantrill led Cleveland to a 3-1 win over the Chicago White Sox, giving the Indians their second straight split of seven-inning doubleheaders in two days.

Ramírez connected for his 13th homer in the third inning off Jimmy Lambert to break a 1-1 tie. The Indians also split with Toronto on Sunday.

In the first game, Adam Eaton’s two-run homer and José Abreu’s sacrifice fly in the eighth inning sent the White Sox to an 8-6 win.

Indians starter Triston McKenzie struck out a club record eight straight hitters, two short of the major league record.

5/31/2021 9:43:25 PM (GMT -4:00)

