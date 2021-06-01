Ramírez homers, Indians beat Chisox to split 2nd DH in row

CLEVELAND (AP) - José Ramírez’s two-run homer and a solid start by reliever Cal Quantrill led Cleveland to a 3-1 win over the Chicago White Sox, giving the Indians their second straight split of seven-inning doubleheaders in two days.

Ramírez connected for his 13th homer in the third inning off Jimmy Lambert to break a 1-1 tie. The Indians also split with Toronto on Sunday.

In the first game, Adam Eaton’s two-run homer and José Abreu’s sacrifice fly in the eighth inning sent the White Sox to an 8-6 win.

Indians starter Triston McKenzie struck out a club record eight straight hitters, two short of the major league record.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

5/31/2021 9:43:25 PM (GMT -4:00)