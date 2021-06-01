Medical Moment: Life-saving treatment for spinal cord injury patients?

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Every year in the U.S., 17,000 people suffer spinal cord injuries.

Scientists are testing an existing drug to see if it can prevent other serious complications.

People who are paralyzed after a spinal cord injury are at higher risk for other life-threatening health problems.

Depending upon the location and severity of the injury, their lives can be shortened by years or even decades.

But now, as Martie Salt reports, researchers are looking at a pain relief drug to see if it can block harmful changes in an injured person’s system.

The researchers are now working to determine how long the treatment can be delayed after an injury and still benefit patients.

