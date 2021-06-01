Advertisement

Man arrested after police find large amounts of drugs

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is behind bars after police executed two search warrants.

As part of an ongoing drug investigation, officers entered and searched homes in the 100 block of North Summit Drive and the 500 block of South Grant Street, which are both in South Bend.

While executing the search warrant on Summit Drive, officers seized approximately a pound and half of suspected crystal meth, over a pound and a half of suspected fentanyl, marijuana, ten firearms, an additional firearm found to be stolen, a money counter and approximately $5,000.

While executing the search warrant on South Grant Street, officers found marijuana, drug dealing materials, a money counter and approximately $10,000.

34-year-old Cartell Winston of South Bend was arrested on drug related offenses and booked into the St. Joseph County Jail to await federal charges.

