Frank Eck Stadium will be at 100% capacity for South Bend Regional

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame baseball fans got the news they’ve been waiting on all season.

For the South Bend Regional, Frank Eck Stadium will be at full capacity.

Not just family members or guests of the members of the team. Any fans can go. Fans are required to wear masks.

The Notre Dame baseball program is fired up to have the South Bend community at the ballpark for their big weekend.

“We’re looking forward to getting out here and playing in front of here, the people of South Bend and everybody else,” pitcher Tanner Kohlhepp said. “We’re just excited. We’re excited for the opportunity.”

“I talked to Paul Mainieri a lot when I got the job,” head coach Link Jarrett said. “He says, ‘let me tell you this, if you can win, these people love to come watch Notre Dame Baseball especially when you’re winning.’ So I’m going to call Paul. Then I’ll say, ‘Coach what do you think? what do you think is going to happen here? What it going to be like?’”

Tickets go on sale Tuesday at noon. You can purchase them here.

