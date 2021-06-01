Advertisement

Frank Eck Stadium will be at 100% capacity for South Bend Regional

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame baseball fans got the news they’ve been waiting on all season.

For the South Bend Regional, Frank Eck Stadium will be at full capacity.

Not just family members or guests of the members of the team. Any fans can go. Fans are required to wear masks.

The Notre Dame baseball program is fired up to have the South Bend community at the ballpark for their big weekend.

“We’re looking forward to getting out here and playing in front of here, the people of South Bend and everybody else,” pitcher Tanner Kohlhepp said. “We’re just excited. We’re excited for the opportunity.”

“I talked to Paul Mainieri a lot when I got the job,” head coach Link Jarrett said. “He says, ‘let me tell you this, if you can win, these people love to come watch Notre Dame Baseball especially when you’re winning.’ So I’m going to call Paul. Then I’ll say, ‘Coach what do you think? what do you think is going to happen here? What it going to be like?’”

Tickets go on sale Tuesday at noon. You can purchase them here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened early Sunday morning on Bakertown Road, south of Chamberlain Road.
South Bend woman dies in Berrien County crash
Can my employer force me to get a vaccine?
Vaccine Tracker: Can your boss require you to get the COVID-19 vaccine?
Memorial Day ceremonies
Memorial Day parades and ceremonies in Michiana
A new treatment is allowing patients to get rid of allergies in just two months.
Medical Moment: Get rid of allergies for good
Police investigating Michigan City weekend shooting

Latest News

Notre Dame's Carter Putz during an NCAA baseball game against Florida State on Friday, May 7,...
Family ties: Carter Putz’s love for Notre Dame goes beyond the baseball diamond
Hits were hard to come by for the second-ranked Notre Dame baseball team as they fell to No. 13...
Notre Dame feels under-seeded ahead of NCAA Regional
It’s the first time since 2004 that Notre Dame has hosted the regionals and the fifth time...
Notre Dame Baseball selected as NCAA Regional host
The Irish are one 20 possible hosting sites and head coach Link Jarrett believes his team has...
Notre Dame Baseball hopes to host first regional since 2004