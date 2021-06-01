First Alert Forecast: Heat building into the weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

A low pressure system working across the United States is bringing some much needed rain to southern Illinois and Indiana. Here in Michiana, the greatest rain chance will be on Wednesday as a weak cold front moves through the area. High temperatures will fall from the upper 70s to the mid 70s on Wednesday and it will mark the coolest day of the entire week. Highs on the other side of the front will quickly rebound back into the low 80s on Friday and through the weekend. A 90° day isn’t out of the question come next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies but remaining dry and mild. Low of 58.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with the chance for a few afternoon thunderstorms to develop across the area. Winds remain light. Scattered showers remain possible overnight. High if 75.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers are possible through the morning with sunshine breaking out late in the day. Highs remaining near constant in the upper 70s. High of 78.

LONG RANGE: The warmth and humidity return by the weekend. Lots of sunshine with highs rising into the middle 80s by the weekend. Heading into early next week there is the chance for highs to reach into the low 90s with higher humidity and the chance for scattered or isolated thunderstorms. As we await the heat and humidity, we will have a nice first day of June with more chances for showers and thunderstorms on the horizon!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, May 31st , 2021

Monday’s High: 70

Monday’s Low: 53

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.