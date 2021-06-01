Family ties: Carter Putz’s love for Notre Dame goes beyond the baseball diamond

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Baseball is gearing up to host their first regional since 2004.

Carter Putz has been tearing it up at the plate this season for the Irish.

In a season unlike any other, his support system has been there for him every step of the way.

“Ever since I was a little kid coming to Notre Dame football games and just being around the campus, I was always drawn to it and it was always my goal just to make it here,” designated hitter Carter Putz said.

Carter Putz grew up in Kansas and led his high school to three state titles ... in football.

But he committed to Notre Dame to play not at the House that Rockne Built but at Frank Eck Stadium.

“Carter will never as long as we’ve known him, in spite of all of his achievements, he has never patted himself on the back,” his grandmother Jan Putz said.

Meet Jan and Todd Putz : Carter’s paternal grandparents.

“He loves it here,” Jan said. “He loves being part of this team.”

Jan and Todd are part of the reason Carter loves South Bend.

Both sets of his grandparents still live in South Bend. His parents are Riley grads.

“It’s been awesome just to have some family in town, not only at the games, but also just for me to go and see and have that relationship,” Carter said. “So it’s been really nice just to have some sort of family connection here.”

Tickets were limited this year to just student-athletes families and their guests.

Carter still has two younger brothers at home so his parents couldn’t make the trip out for every game.

But his grandparents were always there.

“Your grandchildren are out of town and you don’t get an opportunity to... you do go see them but you don’t get an opportunity to do that that often,” Jan said. “So for us and his other grandparents who are here and all of our relatives, it’s a real treat to have him play in our backyard.. to come to a university like Notre Dame.”

Jan and Todd have been to every single home game this season, except one, when they were visiting another grandchild.

“Obviously they have a lot of grandkids,” Carter said. “For them to show me the support that they have and just continuing to show up each and every game, it’s meant the world to me and I can’t thank them enough.”

His grandparents have fallen in love with the entire team.

“We’re proud of him but we are proud of every member,” Jan said.

“It’s a special team,” Todd said. “It really is. I can’t say enough.”

Carter has lots of faith in the Fighting Irish.

“Just the culture that Coach Jarrett has built around here, we believe that we can do and go as far as we want,” Carter said.

As the regional approaches, Carter Putz has bigger dreams in mind for his grandparents to watch him play.

“Hopefully we can get a couple of more wins here and then hopefully they can travel and they can see us play in Omaha,” Carter said.

Now Carter’s South Bend connections really go back. His great grandmother played for the South Bend Blue Sox, so it really is in his genes.

The South Bend regionals gets started later this week at Frank Eck Stadium and you can bet that Jan and Todd will be in the stands.

Notre Dame’s first game of their regional is this Friday at 1 against Central Michigan.

Tickets are sold out for the first game, but are still available for every other game this weekend.

