Bullet pierces three-year-old’s window in Goshen shooting

By Kevon DuPree
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: May. 30, 2021 at 11:15 PM EDT
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A shooting occurred at approximately 3 a.m. on Sunday in the Twin Pines neighborhood of Goshen.

No one was injured as a result of the shooting, however, at least three homes were struck during the incident.

One of those homes belong to Brayanna Hanson, who was getting ready for bed when she heard glass shatter. She called the police and found that one of the bullets went through her three-year-old son’s window.

“Four feet above where he sleeps,” Hanson said. “He’s not four feet, I know. But it’s the possibilities, it’s the range of possibilities.”

Hanson said what worried her the most, was that the bullet entered into her home from her son’s room.

“If he wasn’t sleeping, if he was bouncing on his bed, jumping on his bed, playing in his room. It could have been him that I heard instead of the glass,” she said.

Hanson’s son did get a cut on his foot from stepping on the broken window glass, which is why she wants to remind everyone that guns not meant to be played with.

“Especially with a three-year-old involved,” Hanson said. “It’s not okay.”

We’ve reached out to Goshen PD about the incident and are waiting to hear back.

