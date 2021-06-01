A look inside the new Aspen Tap House

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It has been nearly a week since Aspen Tap House on Main Street in Mishawaka celebrated its grand opening.

16 Morning News Now got the chance to sample the menu on Tuesday.

Aspen Tap House offers three different menus featuring food, drinks, desserts and over 30 beers on tap.

Bern Rehberg, the president, says it’s been great to see the support from the community.

“They’ve been loving the food, and that’s been really exciting because we make just about everything we can from scratch,” said Rehberg. “We get our meat in fresh, never frozen and we don’t want anything on the menu that we wouldn’t love to eat.”

Aspen Tap House is still hiring. To apply, click here.

