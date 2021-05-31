SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WARMER WEATHER COMING... After a cool Memorial Day weekend, we’re looking for another warming trend later this week and next weekend...and probably up close to 90 at times next week! That means sunshine many of those days as well. We do have a chance to get a bit of rain or sprinkles tonight into early Tuesday, but our best chance for rain this week will be Wednesday, Wednesday night and Thursday. Early next week we’ll have some more chances to get a shower or thunderstorm...

Tonight: Variably cloudy and milder with a light or shower or sprinkles around. Low: 51, Wind: SW 4-8

Tuesday: Maybe a morning shower south, otherwise a mix of sun and clouds and a little milder. High: 75, Wind: SW 4-8

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low: 57

Wednesday: Variably cloudy with showers in many areas. High: 73

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.