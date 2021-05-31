Advertisement

Silver Alert declared for missing Marion man

62-year-old Phillip Collins is missing out of Marion, Indiana
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MARION, Ind. (WNDU) - A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for Phillip Collins, a 62-year-old man out of Marion, Indiana who was last seen on Monday, May 31st. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

From the Marion Police Department:

The Marion Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Phillip Collins, a 62 year old white male, 6 feet tall, 250 pounds, gray hair with blue eyes, and last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black pants.

Phillip is missing from Marion, Indiana which is 85 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Monday, May 31, 2021 at 2:35 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Phillip Collins, contact the Marion Police Department at 765-662-9981 or 911.

