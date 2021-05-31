Sectional championship Monday recap and scores from Northern Indiana

4A Northridge Sectional

Elkhart 7, Warsaw 1

The Lions will face the winner of the Adams-Mishawka game in the LaPorte regional.

4A Plymouth Sectional

Mishawka vs. Adams 6 p.m.

3A Clay Sectional

St. Joseph vs. New Prairie

3A Wawasee Sectional

Wawasee 3, NorthWood 2

The Warriors win their first sectional title since 1997. Wawasee will take on Norwell in the Bellmont regional on Saturday at 1 PM.

3A Kankakee Valley Sectional

Hanover Central 8, John Glenn 4

2A Westview Sectional

Central Noble 11, Westview 6

2A Wabash Sectional

Rochester vs. Whitko 7 p.m.

1A LaCrosse Sectional

South Central 1, Oregon-Davis 0

1A Fremont Sectional

FW Blackhawk Christian 1, Fremont 0

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.