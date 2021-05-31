Sectional championship Monday recap and scores from Northern Indiana
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
4A Northridge Sectional
Elkhart 7, Warsaw 1
The Lions will face the winner of the Adams-Mishawka game in the LaPorte regional.
4A Plymouth Sectional
Mishawka vs. Adams 6 p.m.
3A Clay Sectional
St. Joseph vs. New Prairie
3A Wawasee Sectional
Wawasee 3, NorthWood 2
The Warriors win their first sectional title since 1997. Wawasee will take on Norwell in the Bellmont regional on Saturday at 1 PM.
3A Kankakee Valley Sectional
Hanover Central 8, John Glenn 4
2A Westview Sectional
Central Noble 11, Westview 6
2A Wabash Sectional
Rochester vs. Whitko 7 p.m.
1A LaCrosse Sectional
South Central 1, Oregon-Davis 0
1A Fremont Sectional
FW Blackhawk Christian 1, Fremont 0
Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.