Advertisement

Season-high 18 hits for Cubs in blowout win

(WNDU)
By South Bend Cubs
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The offense came to life for the South Bend Cubs (11-12) Sunday night, as they salvaged a series-split, beating the Fort Wayne TinCaps (10-13) by a final of 12-2.

Tyler Durna (4-5, HR, 4 R, 3 RBI), Nelson Velazquez (2-5, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI) and Bryce Windham (2-4, HR, R, 3 RBI) all homered and after the Cubs scored just one run in the last two games, they broke out for 18 hits and 12 runs Sunday night.

Velazquez now leads the team with three long balls after his two-run shot in the third inning, and Windham’s homer was the first of his professional career.

Durna set new career-high with four hits and every batter in the Cubs lineup tonight tallied at least one base hit.

Max Bain (5 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K) picked up his second career win and despite not getting out of the first inning in Tuesday’s series-opener vs Lansing, looked great tonight allowing just one of the first 17 batters he faced to get a base hit.

Brad Deppermann (3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K) was locked in coming in for the sixth through the eighth inning and Alex Katz (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K) finished off the game in the ninth.

Next Up: The next game for South Bend is Tuesday night in Lansing vs. the Lugnuts, first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET. Derek Casey (1-2, 4.34 ERA) gets the start for the Cubs and will square off against Rafael Kelly (0-1, 3.63 ERA).

South Bend returns home for a six-game series starting on June 8 at 7:05 p.m. ET vs. the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Bring your furry friends to the ballpark for Tail Wagging Tuesday, or preorder a Triple Day Tuesday ticket package, which includes a game ticket, jumbo hot dog, and 16 oz. fountain soda for just $12!

Most Read

It happened early Sunday morning on Bakertown Road, south of Chamberlain Road.
South Bend woman dies in Berrien County crash
This year’s Indy 500 “Milk Queen” has local ties
This year’s Indy 500 “Milk Queen” has local ties
Lori Arnold has covered her yard in Goshen with signs, which she has been ordered by a court to...
Judge signs order for removal of signs from Goshen home’s yard
Kosciusko County officials are investigating a triple-fatal accident on Old U.S. 30, one miles...
UPDATE: Third victim identified in triple fatal crash
Can my employer force me to get a vaccine?
Vaccine Tracker: Can your boss require you to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Latest News

Elkhart baseball celebrates the 7-1 sectional championship win over Warsaw on May 31, 2021.
Sectional championship Monday recap and scores from Northern Indiana
Hits were hard to come by for the second-ranked Notre Dame baseball team as they fell to No. 13...
Notre Dame feels under-seeded ahead of NCAA Regional
Milwaukee Brewers' Luis Urias, center, is congratulated by Manny Pina, right, and Freddy...
Brewers edge Tigers 3-2 in 10 innings for 5th straight win
Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez celebrates while rounding the bases after hitting a two-run home run...
Báez goes deep twice as Stewart, Cubs beat Padres 7-2
Notre Dame feels under-seeded ahead of NCAA Regional
Notre Dame feels under-seeded ahead of NCAA Regional