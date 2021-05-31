Season-high 18 hits for Cubs in blowout win

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The offense came to life for the South Bend Cubs (11-12) Sunday night, as they salvaged a series-split, beating the Fort Wayne TinCaps (10-13) by a final of 12-2.

Tyler Durna (4-5, HR, 4 R, 3 RBI), Nelson Velazquez (2-5, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI) and Bryce Windham (2-4, HR, R, 3 RBI) all homered and after the Cubs scored just one run in the last two games, they broke out for 18 hits and 12 runs Sunday night.

Velazquez now leads the team with three long balls after his two-run shot in the third inning, and Windham’s homer was the first of his professional career.

Durna set new career-high with four hits and every batter in the Cubs lineup tonight tallied at least one base hit.

Max Bain (5 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K) picked up his second career win and despite not getting out of the first inning in Tuesday’s series-opener vs Lansing, looked great tonight allowing just one of the first 17 batters he faced to get a base hit.

Brad Deppermann (3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K) was locked in coming in for the sixth through the eighth inning and Alex Katz (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K) finished off the game in the ninth.

Next Up: The next game for South Bend is Tuesday night in Lansing vs. the Lugnuts, first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET. Derek Casey (1-2, 4.34 ERA) gets the start for the Cubs and will square off against Rafael Kelly (0-1, 3.63 ERA).

South Bend returns home for a six-game series starting on June 8 at 7:05 p.m. ET vs. the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Bring your furry friends to the ballpark for Tail Wagging Tuesday, or preorder a Triple Day Tuesday ticket package, which includes a game ticket, jumbo hot dog, and 16 oz. fountain soda for just $12!