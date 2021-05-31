Police investigating Michigan City weekend shooting

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in Michigan City are investigating a shooting from over the weekend.

It happened Saturday in the 200 block of Columbia Street.

Officers were called to the scene around 10:30 at night and found multiple shell casings on the pavement.

After talking with witnesses, police found a home and a car that were struck by gunfire.

No arrests have been made yet.

If you have any information on what happened, you’re asked to call Michigan City police.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.