Advertisement

Police investigating Michigan City weekend shooting

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in Michigan City are investigating a shooting from over the weekend.

It happened Saturday in the 200 block of Columbia Street.

Officers were called to the scene around 10:30 at night and found multiple shell casings on the pavement.

After talking with witnesses, police found a home and a car that were struck by gunfire.

No arrests have been made yet.

If you have any information on what happened, you’re asked to call Michigan City police.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened early Sunday morning on Bakertown Road, south of Chamberlain Road.
South Bend woman dies in Berrien County crash
This year’s Indy 500 “Milk Queen” has local ties
This year’s Indy 500 “Milk Queen” has local ties
Lori Arnold has covered her yard in Goshen with signs, which she has been ordered by a court to...
Judge signs order for removal of signs from Goshen home’s yard
Kosciusko County officials are investigating a triple-fatal accident on Old U.S. 30, one miles...
UPDATE: Third victim identified in triple fatal crash
Can my employer force me to get a vaccine?
Vaccine Tracker: Can your boss require you to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Latest News

Tourism returning to southwest Michigan
Tourism returning to southwest Michigan
People filled the sidewalks to watch the Elkhart Memorial Day parade.
Elkhart Memorial Day parade returns
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Warming Trend...
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast