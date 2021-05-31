Notre Dame feels under-seeded ahead of NCAA Regional

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Sunday, Notre Dame baseball found out the news that Frank Eck Stadium would be hosting its first NCAA Regional since 2004 this weekend.

Now, the Irish know who else is coming to the Bend for some baseball.

As the top seed in the regional, Notre Dame will be joined by UConn, Michigan and Central Michigan.

But perhaps the big shock about Monday’s seeding news, Notre Dame was not a top-8 seed. The Domers were ranked as the tenth overall seed.

This means if the Irish win the regional, they will be on the road for a super regional.

“It is what it is,” Irish manager Link Jarrett said. “We just have to go and play clean good baseball and we’ll be fine. Did I think we’d be one of the top 8? I thought we had a chance especially with the way the league played out and how we separated but, water under the bridge.”

Notre Dame feels like they were under seeded.

“We had a great season,” Irish second baseman Jared Miller said. “We thought our play spoke for a little bit higher seed but that’s out of our control. We’ll just go out this weekend and prove how good of a team we are.”

Sounds like the Domers have a chip on their shoulder ahead of the regional.

The Irish open up with Central Michigan, a team they beat 8-4 back on April 13th.

First pitch on Friday is at 1 p.m. The game will be on ESPN 3.

