Notre Dame Baseball selected as NCAA Regional host

By Megan Smedley
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Baseball has been selected as one of the host sites for the NCAA Regionals in the tournament.

It’s the first time since 2004 that Notre Dame has hosted the regionals and the fifth time overall.

The Irish are set for their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2015. The seeds will be announced on Monday.

“We did everything we could so far this season to prove that we’re one of the best teams in the country,” shortstop Zach Prajzner said. “We firmly believe that and I hope that the committee shows that as well.”

Notre Dame said in a release that ticket information will be released soon which could be good news for Irish fans

“Anybody that’s involved in athletics will tell you that the more energy and the atmosphere created by the crowd, it just makes for a better event so when the dust settles, we’ll know who can come,” head coach Link Jarrett said. “You just want a good atmosphere for the players, teams and the competition to really evolve into something that’s really neat. I hope it works out that way.”

Notre Dame will find out their seeding as well as the other three teams in their regional Monday during the selection show.

You can watch that at noon on ESPN 2.

