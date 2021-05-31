Nappanee hosts Memorial Day ceremony

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - Nappanee is paying tribute to service members who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The city’s annual Memorial Day ceremony this morning featured the singing of “God Bless the USA” as well as the American flag being hoisted by a fire truck while names of fallen soldiers from Nappanee were read aloud.

U.S. Army veteran Jerry Huff from Nappanee and Congresswoman Jackie Walorski explain why it was important to them to attend the service.

“Well, number one, I’m a veteran. Number two, my great-uncle is up there on that monument. He died in the first world war. So it’s important to me to recognize him and all the other men and women who’ve given their lives for this country for us,” Huff says.

“Today is the day our nation stops and pauses and gives grateful thanks from our hearts for veterans who have died in the line of duty and for the folks around the world today - our active military and their families,” Walorski says

The ceremony also included the playing of ‘Taps’ and the firing of a cannon.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.