Mishawaka Baseball is ready for sectional championship

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Monday is high school sectional championship day across Indiana and two local teams will be going at it with the season on the line.

The Mishawaka Cavemen defeated LaPorte yesterday 7-3 in sectional semis and will play Adams for the title.

“Keep battling,” head coach John Huemmer said. “Hopefully we could get the pitches. Make sure we stay within ourselves. Just do the little things and amazingly the little things came through today especially on a hit and run. Konnor Putz’s big 2 RBI hit up the middle that was awesome.”

The Cavemen are under .500 for the year, but they know that anything can happen in the playoffs.

“Just gotta work harder than every other team out there and we can get the win,” center fielder Konnor Putz said.

Mishawaka and Adams play at 6 Monday in Plymouth for the sectional crown.

