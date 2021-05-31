Memorial Day safety reminders

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On this Memorial Day, first responders are reminding everyone to celebrate safely.

If you plan on grilling, there are some things to keep in mind, according to Clay Fire Marshal Dave Cherrone.

Be sure your grill is at least 10 feet away from any structure that can burn, especially your house.

And if you live in an apartment complex, do not put your grill on the balcony.

If you are using a gas grill, be sure to check the propane tank before starting the grill and make sure there are no leaks in the connection.

“The whole idea is that you want to have a good time no matter when you’re grilling, and especially on a holiday,” said Fire Marshal Cherrone. “You don’t want to make it a time when, instead of spending time outside with your family, you are spending it in an emergency room.”

If you plan on using a deep fryer, be sure to closely follow the directions and do not over-fill the fryer with oil.

As always, be sure kids and pets are nowhere near the grill, deep fryer or any open flame.

