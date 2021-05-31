Memorial Day parades march across southwestern Michigan

Mich. (WNDU) - Across Michiana, people are coming together on this Memorial Day to remember those who lost their lives in combat.

Niles

The town of Niles held a Memorial Day parade earlier today.

The parade began at 9 o’clock this morning.

It started at the corner of State and West Main streets and ended at the Silverbrook Cemetery.

Niles wasn’t able to hold a parade last year because of the pandemic.

Buchanan

A parade was also held in Buchanan today.

It started at 10 a.m. downtown and traveled to the Buchanan Cemetery.

The parades today serve as a reminder to remember the sacrifices our veterans have made for this country.

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg held its parade down Main Street lead by the Edwardsburg High School band.

During the parade a short pause at the Edwardsburg Museum was held in memorial to the veterans.

The parade continued through town to end back at Edwardsburg Middle School.

Many of the townspeople were excited to have the parade again to continue a tradition near and dear to the community’s heart.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.