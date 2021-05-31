Memorial Day parades and ceremonies in Michiana

(WNDU) - Across Michiana, people are coming together to remember those who lost their lives in combat. Here is a list of parades and ceremonies being held on Memorial Day.

Osceola: The Osceola Memorial Day parade will travel west on Lincoln Way to Grand Boulevard. It begins at 8 a.m.

Niles: A parade will begin at the corner of State and West Main Streets at 9 a.m. and end at the Silverbrook Cemetery.

Goshen: The Goshen Memorial Day parade will start at Jefferson Street, in front of the Police Department at 10 a.m. It will then move to Main Street, to Pike Street, to N. First Street, and will conclude at Oakridge Cemetery with a final ceremony.

Buchanan: The Buchanan Memorial Day parade will begin downtown at 10 a.m. and travel to the Buchanan Cemetery.

Cassopolis: The VFW-sponsored Memorial Day parade will begin at E. Water Street at 10 a.m. and travel up Broadway Street before turning into Prospect Hill Cemetery for a ceremony.

Dowagiac: A short ceremony to honor veterans will take place outside of City Hall at 10:30 a.m. The Memorial Day parade will then proceed to Riverside Cemetery for veterans services.

Middlebury: The Memorial Day parade will travel up Main Street to Memorial Park starting at 10 a.m. The parade will be led by members of the American Legion Post 210 Honor Guard. At 10:30 a.m., there will be a program in the park and then the Honor Guard will march from the park to Grace Lawn cemetery, stopping at the river to honor the navy veterans.

Edwardsburg: The Edwardsburg Memorial Day parade will begin at the middle school at 11 a.m. During the parade, there will be a short pause at the Edwardsburg Museum for a memorial to veterans. The parade will continue to the cemetery where the VFW and American Legion will have separate ceremonies for veterans.

Nappanee: The City of Nappanee will have a short Memorial Day Ceremony from 11 to 11:30 a.m. on the south lawn of City Hall.

Elkhart: The Elkhart Memorial Day parade will begin near the downtown Post Office at 2 p.m. and end at Lexington and Waterfall Drive.

