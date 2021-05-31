Memorial Day Parade returns to Osceola

OSCEOLA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Osceola Memorial Day Parade drew hundreds to the streets for the first time since 2019.

Parade-goers were excited to witness the return of floats, fire trucks, memories and so much more.

“What a crowd, this is great,” said Joanie Freeman, a Mishawaka resident. “It’s so exciting to have the parade back.”

After a year off from parades and celebrations, life seemed normal again on this Memorial Day.

“Everyone was kind of locked up this time last year,” said Jason Sapen, an Elkhart resident. “It’s great, we’re glad to be back.”

But never forgetting the real reason for Memorial Day.

“Some gave it all,” said Sharon from First Baptist Church of Osceola. “It’s to honor our veterans and the sacrifices they’ve made.”

