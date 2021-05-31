Advertisement

Memorial Day Parade returns to Osceola

By Melissa Stephens
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSCEOLA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Osceola Memorial Day Parade drew hundreds to the streets for the first time since 2019.

Parade-goers were excited to witness the return of floats, fire trucks, memories and so much more.

“What a crowd, this is great,” said Joanie Freeman, a Mishawaka resident. “It’s so exciting to have the parade back.”

After a year off from parades and celebrations, life seemed normal again on this Memorial Day.

“Everyone was kind of locked up this time last year,” said Jason Sapen, an Elkhart resident. “It’s great, we’re glad to be back.”

But never forgetting the real reason for Memorial Day.

“Some gave it all,” said Sharon from First Baptist Church of Osceola. “It’s to honor our veterans and the sacrifices they’ve made.”

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened early Sunday morning on Bakertown Road, south of Chamberlain Road.
South Bend woman dies in Berrien County crash
This year’s Indy 500 “Milk Queen” has local ties
This year’s Indy 500 “Milk Queen” has local ties
Lori Arnold has covered her yard in Goshen with signs, which she has been ordered by a court to...
Judge signs order for removal of signs from Goshen home’s yard
Kosciusko County officials are investigating a triple-fatal accident on Old U.S. 30, one miles...
UPDATE: Third victim identified in triple fatal crash
Can my employer force me to get a vaccine?
Vaccine Tracker: Can your boss require you to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Latest News

Tourism returning to southwest Michigan
Tourism returning to southwest Michigan
People filled the sidewalks to watch the Elkhart Memorial Day parade.
Elkhart Memorial Day parade returns
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Warming Trend...
Police investigating Michigan City weekend shooting
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast