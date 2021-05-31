Advertisement

Medical Moment: Get rid of allergies for good

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new treatment is allowing patients to get rid of allergies in just two months.

More than 50 million Americans suffer from various types of allergies, and people spend more than $18 billion each year for treatment.

Martie Salt has details on a treatment that is providing patients quicker relief.

Patients 12 years and older can receive ExACT immunoplasty.

While allergy shots are typically covered by insurance, ExACT immunoplasty is not.

The average cost for the therapy is $2,500 and doctors say the effects are lifelong.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened early Sunday morning on Bakertown Road, south of Chamberlain Road.
South Bend woman dies in Berrien County crash
This year’s Indy 500 “Milk Queen” has local ties
This year’s Indy 500 “Milk Queen” has local ties
Lori Arnold has covered her yard in Goshen with signs, which she has been ordered by a court to...
Judge signs order for removal of signs from Goshen home’s yard
Kosciusko County officials are investigating a triple-fatal accident on Old U.S. 30, one miles...
UPDATE: Third victim identified in triple fatal crash
Can my employer force me to get a vaccine?
Vaccine Tracker: Can your boss require you to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Latest News

Tourism returning to southwest Michigan
Tourism returning to southwest Michigan
People filled the sidewalks to watch the Elkhart Memorial Day parade.
Elkhart Memorial Day parade returns
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Warming Trend...
Police investigating Michigan City weekend shooting
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast