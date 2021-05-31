Medical Moment: Get rid of allergies for good

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new treatment is allowing patients to get rid of allergies in just two months.

More than 50 million Americans suffer from various types of allergies, and people spend more than $18 billion each year for treatment.

Martie Salt has details on a treatment that is providing patients quicker relief.

Patients 12 years and older can receive ExACT immunoplasty.

While allergy shots are typically covered by insurance, ExACT immunoplasty is not.

The average cost for the therapy is $2,500 and doctors say the effects are lifelong.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.