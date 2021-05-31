Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Great Memorial Day Grilling Weather

On this Memorial Day we will see a mixture of clouds and sun with highs in the 70s. Great for grillin’ and chillin’! We will have the return of rain by the middle of the week. Find out when on your First Alert Forecast right here!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

MEMORIAL DAY: A mixture of clouds and sun for Memorial Day. A nice and warm day with a light breeze. Temperatures reaching into the lower 70s. Perfect grilling weather! High of 73.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and calm winds allow for temperatures to drop into the lower 50s overnight. There is a light chance of a shower overnight. Low of 53.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds with a chance of a shower during the morning. Otherwise, most of Michiana remains dry heading into the month of June! Yeah… Its June already! High of 77.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase during the morning with more showers possible through the afternoon and evening. Scattered showers continue into Thursday. High in the lower 70s. High of 73.

LONG RANGE: Scattered rain showers continue through the first half of Thursday before becoming more scattered in the afternoon. Behind this system for the end of the week, lot more sunshine and temperatures warming as we bring back a little humidity. Highs rise into the lower to middle 80s by next weekend. We could close in on 90 with some isolated thunderstorms possible by the end of the 10 day forecast period.

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, May 30th, 2021

Sunday’s High: 71

Sunday’s Low: 38

Precipitation: 0.00″

