Elkhart Memorial Day parade returns

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Elkhart honored the brave and the fallen at the first Memorial Day parade since the start of the pandemic.

“In the military, they fight for us every day, and to be able to celebrate them again, as I stated, after corona and everything - it’s really cool,” said Ardelia Kearney, of Chicago.

For Michael Bella, Vietnam was fresh in his mind at the parade.

“On May 31, 1968, I sat boots on ground and the first thing I ever noticed when the door opened was the smell and the heat,” said Bella, who served in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

53 years later to the day, Bella had the chance to honor the ultimate sacrifice on Monday.

“It’s hard to take for all the people that did lose their lives,” he said.

Bob Waterbury, from Minnesota, felt a personal connection to the parade.

“My dad was in the Korean War and passed on about seven years ago, and we need to stand - especially in our day and age - for God and country,” he said.

U.S. Navy veteran John Schultz stood to salute when JROTC students marched down Main Street.

“I want to respect all the veterans especially the ones that gave it all,” he said.

Schultz’s daughter also attended the parade.

“It’s a bit sad that, you know, a lot lost their lives but grateful that they were willing to fight for our country and give us our freedoms. And we need to respect that,” she said.

The Indiana Patriot Guard was among the many groups that took part in the parade.

“If it weren’t for the veterans, and the soldiers and sailors who have fallen before, everything we have today wouldn’t have been possible,” said Carl Dick, a veteran and member of the Indiana Patriot Guard.

