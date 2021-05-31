Advertisement

Brewers edge Tigers 3-2 in 10 innings for 5th straight win

Akil Baddoo had tying solo homer for the Tigers in the seventh.
Milwaukee Brewers' Luis Urias, center, is congratulated by Manny Pina, right, and Freddy...
Milwaukee Brewers' Luis Urias, center, is congratulated by Manny Pina, right, and Freddy Peralta, left, after hitting a walk-off RBI single during the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Monday, May 31, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Luis Urías hit a shot that bounced over the wall and brought home Omar Narváez with the winning run in the 10th inning as the Milwaukee Brewers edged the Detroit Tigers 3-2. The Brewers won their fifth straight and snapped the Tigers’ three-game winning streak. The Tigers were starting a six-game road trip after posting their first home sweep of the New York Yankees since 2000. Willy Adames hit a two-run homer for the Brewers. Akil Baddoo had tying solo homer for the Tigers in the seventh.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

