24-hour Memorial Day Vigil remembers lives lost in combat

By Carly Miller
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
KNOX, Ind. (WNDU) - A 24-hour Memorial Day Vigil in Knox is honoring those who have lost their lives in combat.

Starting Saturday at noon, volunteers are standing outside VFW Post 748 in 30-minute shifts until noon Monday.

The tradition is back after having an abbreviated vigil last year due to the pandemic.

An opening ceremony began the 24-hour watch Saturday and included the firing of a canon and an American flag being lowered to half staff.

Organizers of the event say it’s important to remember the true meaning behind the weekend.

“It’s great to be able to enjoy those long holiday weekends, and what we try to do here brings remembrance to why you’re able to do that and the freedoms that people fought and died for throughout history,” Post Quartermaster Ryan Baker said.

The 24-hour vigil will conclude Monday with the flag being raised from half staff to the rightful position of full staff.

