Vintage market visits Three Oaks for holiday weekend

THREE OAKS, Mich. (WNDU) - If you are looking to do some unique shopping, the Randolph Street Market is set up in Three Oaks, Michigan.

This market has been hosted in Chicago for 18 years, and this weekend is the first time that it has hit the road!

Shoppers can find everything from art to antiques and vintage goods with a total of 40 vendors from across the country.

Those with the market say this is the perfect way to find a new treasure for you and your home.

“I’m just really excited to find something unique. I’m actually already shopping, so come early because the good stuff gets swiped up soon. With 40 vendors, you’re going to find something for yourself, for your friends, for your family, and I say splurge. Bring cash and make sure to have some fun,” friend of the market David Sanchez said.

The market continues Sunday starting at 10 in the morning.

Click here to purchase your ticket ahead of time for only five dollars, with one dollar from each ticket supporting Fernwood Botanical Gardens.

