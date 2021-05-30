Advertisement

Turnbull, Schoop lead Tigers to 6-1 win over Yankees

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 10:40 PM EDT
DETROIT (AP) - Jonathan Schoop homered and Spencer Turnbull pitched well into the sixth inning as the Detroit Tigers beat the New York Yankees 6-1.

Turnbull allowed one run on three hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings.

He struck out six to improve to 3-0 with a 1.33 ERA in his past four starts, including a no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners.

Yankees starter Deivi Garcia was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before the game and allowed five runs - four earned - and five hits in 4 1/3 innings.

New York has lost the first two games of a weekend series at last-place Detroit after winning seven of nine.

5/29/2021 9:09:27 PM (GMT -4:00)

