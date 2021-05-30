This year’s Indy 500 “Milk Queen” has local ties

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you plan to watch the Indianapolis 500, you will probably see a familiar face on TV.

Jill Houin, of Plymouth, was chosen by a group of Indiana dairy farmers to hand out milk to the winner - a longstanding tradition, dating back to 1933.

“It’s a part of history. It’s a part of tradition. And I love that winners drink milk...The fact that the winner is going to be able to celebrate and work hard to get to the winners circle and the moment when we hand the milk together is phenomenal. The fact that we are celebrating together, both of our hard work. I am just proud to be a part of it,” said Houin.

This is Houin’s second year doing it.

“Last year it was exhilarating, that hand off. And now I get to do it again. It could be a he, it could be a she. Who knows who is going to be in the winner’s circle, but I know they are going to be excited to grab that bottle of milk and celebrate both of our hard work...I will train my rookie who is going to do it next year and he will learn from me since I am so experienced,” said Houin.

Houin helps run Homestead Dairy, a fifth-generation farm in Plymouth.

“Fourteen family members who work together with other workers that have become family...We end up going to their birthday parties and all these different things. We come together and work really hard to care for the cows and land and really future generations to come,” she said.

All of their hard work is paying off!

