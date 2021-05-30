South Bend woman dies in Berrien County crash

BERTRAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a single-car crash in Berrien County.

The wreck happened just after midnight Sunday morning on Bakertown Road, just south of Chamberlain Road in Bertrand Township.

The car ran off the road and crashed into several trees. Police say the driver, 48-year-old Jenni Sanderson from South Bend, was thrown from the car and found unresponsive on the ground. She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Authorities said speed, alcohol, and no seat belt usage were all factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

