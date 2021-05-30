Skubal leads Tigers to 6-2 win, rare sweep of Yankees

Detroit (AP) - Rookie Tarik Skubal pitched six shutout innings, and the Detroit Tigers beat New York 6-2 for their first home series sweep of the Yankees in 21 years.

New York was outscored 15-5 with 36 strikeouts during the series and went 1 for 25 with runners in scoring position.

Shortstop Gleyber Torres had two errors and third baseman Gio Urshela one that contributed to a four-run third inning and a 6-0 Detroit lead.

Gary Sánchez made a baserunning blunder as the Yankees tried to rally in the eighth, jogging to second and getting thrown out.

5/30/2021 5:33:31 PM (GMT -4:00)