Notre Dame Baseball hopes to host first regional since 2004

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Baseball will find out Sunday if they will be hosting a regional in the NCAA tournament.

The Irish have not hosted a regional since 2004.

This season Notre Dame is 30-11 and boasts a 14-6 record at Frank Eck Stadium.

The Irish are one of 20 possible hosting sites and head coach Link Jarrett believes his team has put in the work.

“You hope that we’re a host site,” Jarrett said. “That’s a reward. Like you host something like this, everybody in the country knows how consistent and how well you played and that’s what I hope to hear. Beyond that, man I don’t know. I hope there’s three teams that we can find a way to beat with us that’s what I hope. Now, you’re going to get some people that can play. They’re all going to be different. But I feel like we’ve earned the right to have the regional at Notre Dame. I do.”

The Host sites will be announced Sunday night at 8:30.

The full bracket isn’t released until Monday afternoon.

