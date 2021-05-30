Advertisement

Mahle shines as Reds cool off Cubs with 5-1 victory

Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Tejay Antone, right, celebrates with teammates Eugenio Suarez,...
Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Tejay Antone, right, celebrates with teammates Eugenio Suarez, second from left, and Kyle Farmer after they defeated the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT
CHICAGO (AP) - Tyler Mahle worked five sharp innings, Eugenio Suárez homered and the Cincinnati Reds cooled off the Chicago Cubs with a 5-1 victory.

Tyler Naquin drove in two runs for Cincinnati, and Nick Castellanos had two hits. Jonathan India also had two hits and drove in a run.

Castellanos extended his hitting streak to 16 games, the longest active streak in the majors.

The banged-up Cubs had won six in a row.

They were once again without first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who missed his fifth straight game due to back tightness.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

5/30/2021 6:21:05 PM (GMT -4:00)

