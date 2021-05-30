Mahle shines as Reds cool off Cubs with 5-1 victory

CHICAGO (AP) - Tyler Mahle worked five sharp innings, Eugenio Suárez homered and the Cincinnati Reds cooled off the Chicago Cubs with a 5-1 victory.

Tyler Naquin drove in two runs for Cincinnati, and Nick Castellanos had two hits. Jonathan India also had two hits and drove in a run.

Castellanos extended his hitting streak to 16 games, the longest active streak in the majors.

The banged-up Cubs had won six in a row.

They were once again without first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who missed his fifth straight game due to back tightness.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

5/30/2021 6:21:05 PM (GMT -4:00)