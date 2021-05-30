Advertisement

Local table tennis club hosts 56th St. Joseph Valley Open

By Kevon DuPree
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 9:03 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 56th St. Joseph Valley Open table tennis tournament is taking place from Friday to Sunday at Holy Cross College.

The South Bend Table Tennis Club is the host of the event. The tournament is one of the longest run club tournaments in the country.

This year’s Open features 145 participants from 16 states. Some of the best table tennis players in the country traveled from all over to attend this event.

The South Bend Table Tennis Club has been coaching junior players for 85 years and says it’s always great when they can host an event right in their own backyard.

“It’s great. You sleep in your own bed, then you get a lot of experience,” former U.S. Olympic coach and current South Bend Table Tennis Club coach Dan Seemiller said.

“These players, young kids will play probably twenty matches this weekend. So when it’s over, they’ll be a lot more experienced. They’ll learn some serves and go away and hopefully become a better player,” he said.

The tournament concludes on Sunday night. Anyone interested in learning more about the South Bend Table Tennis Club can go to southbendtabletennis.com.

