Giolito fans 12, White Sox send Orioles to 13th loss in row

Chicago White Sox starter Lucas Giolito delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball...
Chicago White Sox starter Lucas Giolito delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)(Paul Beaty | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT
CHICAGO (AP) - Lucas Giolito struck out 12 and the Chicago White Sox sent Baltimore to its 13th straight loss, beating the Orioles 3-1.

The Orioles matched their worst skid since 2009.

Baltimore’s all-time longest losing streak was 21 in a row in 1988.

Baltimore has been swept in four consecutive series and dropped 20 of 22 overall.

Nick Madrigal hit a tiebreaking triple in the seventh inning as the White Sox completed a four-game sweep.

The AL Centrals have won six of seven and climbed a season-high 12 games over .500.

5/30/2021 5:36:21 PM (GMT -4:00)

