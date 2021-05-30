Giolito fans 12, White Sox send Orioles to 13th loss in row

CHICAGO (AP) - Lucas Giolito struck out 12 and the Chicago White Sox sent Baltimore to its 13th straight loss, beating the Orioles 3-1.

The Orioles matched their worst skid since 2009.

Baltimore’s all-time longest losing streak was 21 in a row in 1988.

Baltimore has been swept in four consecutive series and dropped 20 of 22 overall.

Nick Madrigal hit a tiebreaking triple in the seventh inning as the White Sox completed a four-game sweep.

The AL Centrals have won six of seven and climbed a season-high 12 games over .500.

