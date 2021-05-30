Advertisement

Drug dealer arrested after sending photo of cheese

Carl Stewart, 39, was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to...
Carl Stewart, 39, was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to several drug charges related to cocaine, heroin and MDMA.(Source: Merseyside Police via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 5:35 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVERPOOL, England (CNN) - A drug dealer from the United Kingdom was arrested after police analyzed his fingerprints from a photo he sent of himself holding a block of cheese.

Carl Stewart, 39, was sentenced last Friday to 13 years and six months in prison, according to police. He pleaded guilty to several drug charges related to cocaine, heroin and MDMA.

Authorities say Stewart’s “love of Stilton cheese” led to his arrest.

Police identified Stewart through fingerprint analysis of the photo, which showed him holding a...
Police identified Stewart through fingerprint analysis of the photo, which showed him holding a block of Stilton cheese in the palm of his hand.(Source: Merseyside Police via CNN)

Police intercepted a photo Stewart sent through an encrypted messaging service called EncroChat. He was identified through fingerprint analysis of the photo, which showed him holding a block of Stilton cheese in the palm of his hand.

The arrest was part of an international operation targeting criminals who used EncroChat, to which law enforcement officials in Europe gained access. UK officials say tens of thousands of criminals across the globe used it to coordinate their illegal actions.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened early Sunday morning on Bakertown Road, south of Chamberlain Road.
South Bend woman dies in Berrien County crash
This year’s Indy 500 “Milk Queen” has local ties
This year’s Indy 500 “Milk Queen” has local ties
Lori Arnold has covered her yard in Goshen with signs, which she has been ordered by a court to...
Judge signs order for removal of signs from Goshen home’s yard
Kosciusko County officials are investigating a triple-fatal accident on Old U.S. 30, one miles...
UPDATE: Third victim identified in triple fatal crash
Can my employer force me to get a vaccine?
Vaccine Tracker: Can your boss require you to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Latest News

Tourism returning to southwest Michigan
Tourism returning to southwest Michigan
People filled the sidewalks to watch the Elkhart Memorial Day parade.
Elkhart Memorial Day parade returns
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Warming Trend...
Police investigating Michigan City weekend shooting
Tennis player Naomi Osaka says on Twitter “the best thing for the tournament” is if she...
4-time Slam champ Naomi Osaka out of French Open, cites anxiety