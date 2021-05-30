Advertisement

Chloe Gust breaks Northridge’s single-season home run record

By Megan Smedley
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - the Northridge Raiders remain red hot heading in to regionals this Tuesday.

First baseman Chloe Gust came up clutch for the Raiders through sectionals, from flashing the leather on Wednesday to breaking the Raiders single-season home run record on Friday night hitting her seventh dinger of the year.

“Well, I kind of got a little too excited but that was really cool,” Gus said, “I’m happy I got to do it with this team because I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else. At first, I was just like, ‘Oh yeah cool another homerun.’ Then, they told me and it was like, ‘Oh sweet.’ But yeah I want to give that to my coach who passed away and also my great grandma who passed away this year.”

Gust and the Raiders take on Penn in regionals this Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened early Sunday morning on Bakertown Road, south of Chamberlain Road.
South Bend woman dies in Berrien County crash
This year’s Indy 500 “Milk Queen” has local ties
This year’s Indy 500 “Milk Queen” has local ties
Lori Arnold has covered her yard in Goshen with signs, which she has been ordered by a court to...
Judge signs order for removal of signs from Goshen home’s yard
Kosciusko County officials are investigating a triple-fatal accident on Old U.S. 30, one miles...
UPDATE: Third victim identified in triple fatal crash
Can my employer force me to get a vaccine?
Vaccine Tracker: Can your boss require you to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Latest News

Elkhart baseball celebrates the 7-1 sectional championship win over Warsaw on May 31, 2021.
Sectional championship Monday recap and scores from Northern Indiana
Hits were hard to come by for the second-ranked Notre Dame baseball team as they fell to No. 13...
Notre Dame feels under-seeded ahead of NCAA Regional
Milwaukee Brewers' Luis Urias, center, is congratulated by Manny Pina, right, and Freddy...
Brewers edge Tigers 3-2 in 10 innings for 5th straight win
Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez celebrates while rounding the bases after hitting a two-run home run...
Báez goes deep twice as Stewart, Cubs beat Padres 7-2
Notre Dame feels under-seeded ahead of NCAA Regional
Notre Dame feels under-seeded ahead of NCAA Regional