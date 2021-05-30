Chloe Gust breaks Northridge’s single-season home run record

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - the Northridge Raiders remain red hot heading in to regionals this Tuesday.

First baseman Chloe Gust came up clutch for the Raiders through sectionals, from flashing the leather on Wednesday to breaking the Raiders single-season home run record on Friday night hitting her seventh dinger of the year.

“Well, I kind of got a little too excited but that was really cool,” Gus said, “I’m happy I got to do it with this team because I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else. At first, I was just like, ‘Oh yeah cool another homerun.’ Then, they told me and it was like, ‘Oh sweet.’ But yeah I want to give that to my coach who passed away and also my great grandma who passed away this year.”

Gust and the Raiders take on Penn in regionals this Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.