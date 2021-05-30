Century Center hosts cornhole event honoring servicemen

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Duke Cannon USA Forces Cornhole Championship took place from Thursday to Saturday at the Century Center.

It is the first time the event has been held in South Bend. Each of the 56 participants are affiliated with either the military, homeland security, law enforcement or fire and EMT.

Teams of two battled in pool play on Friday. On Saturday, the top finishers from pool play competed in a single elimination bracket to crown a champion.

The players say they enjoy competing against one another but also enjoy getting to know each other outside of the game.

“The competition part I do like,” parole officer and professional cornhole player Chad Braun said. “But the people. You meet some awesome people in this. Just from all over the world. It’s pretty cool.”

The event was broadcasted on the NBC Sports Network. Organizers said this event gives everyone the opportunity to celebrate the participants’ service to our country.

