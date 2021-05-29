Advertisement

Hamilton, Abreu homer as White Sox complete sweep of Orioles

Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada, right, celebrates with Yermin Mercedes (73) and Tim Anderson,...
Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada, right, celebrates with Yermin Mercedes (73) and Tim Anderson, center, after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)(Matt Marton | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT
CHICAGO (AP) - Billy Hamilton hit a solo home run, Jose Abreu hit a two-run homer, and Lance Lynn pitched five scoreless innings as the White Sox completed a sweep of their doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles with a 3-1 victory. Jake Lamb and Yoán Moncada homered in the opener with Abreu driving in three runs in a 7-4 win. Chicago has won five of its last six games after getting swept by the Yankees last weekend. Lance Lynn became the fifth White Sox pitcher to go 5-0 in May and first since teammate Lucas Giolito did it in 2019. Baltimore has lost 12 straight.

5/29/2021 9:18:07 PM (GMT -4:00)

